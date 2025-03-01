Left Menu

MP Raja Ram Singh's Official Residence Delay Sparks Frustration

CPI(ML) Liberation's MP Raja Ram Singh is still waiting for possession of his allotted official residence seven months after allocation. The delay is affecting his parliamentary duties, and his attempts to resolve the issue with officials have been unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:41 IST
Raja Ram Singh, the Lok Sabha floor leader for CPI(ML) Liberation, remains without possession of his official residence after a seven-month wait since its allocation.

Singh, in a letter to Lok Sabha House Committee Chairman Mahesh Sharma, expressed frustration over delays from the Central Public Works Department after being allotted 21, Meena Bagh, Maulana Azad Road.

Despite being reassigned after an initial allocation fell through, Singh's accommodation woes persist, hindering his duties as a first-time MP representing Karakat. His party has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

