BJP to Boycott Tamil Nadu's All-Party Meeting on Delimitation Concerns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its decision to abstain from an all-party meeting scheduled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 5. The meeting's agenda is to address concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation's impacts on the state.

In a letter to CM Stalin, BJP state chief K Annamalai accuses the CM of fabricating misinformation and baseless fears around the delimitation process. Annamalai asserts that the exercise is misconstrued and aimed at spreading what he termed as 'imaginary fears'.

Citing recent clarifications by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Annamalai reiterates that no state's representation would be compromised and urges adherence to an official announcement from the Delimitation Commission. He also condemns Stalin for diverting public attention by propagating false narratives amid dissatisfaction over governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)