Senior Russian politicians expressed satisfaction over Volodymyr Zelenskiy's confrontational encounter with Donald Trump, describing it as a diplomatic failure for Kyiv and calling for a halt to U.S. military aid. The situation may aid Moscow's ambitions and raise concerns in Ukraine and its allies about future U.S.-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 00:17 IST
Senior Russian political figures have expressed a sense of triumph over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's heated encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting it reflects a diplomatic failure for Kyiv. They argue this development warrants cutting U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and other nationalists describe the event as brutally exposing Zelenskiy's position. Moscow has long portrayed him as a U.S. puppet, a narrative Zelenskiy refutes by emphasizing his defense efforts against Russian aggression.

Moscow's strengthening ties with Trump's administration raise alarms in Kyiv and Europe, amid concerns that future U.S.-Russia deals could marginalize Ukrainian and European security interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

