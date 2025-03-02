Judge Deems Trump's Firing of Watchdog Chief Illegal
A U.S. judge ruled that President Trump's firing of the federal watchdog agency head is illegal, suggesting presidential power's limits may reach the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Berman Jackson maintained that allowing the firing would permit the President to unduly influence executive officials.
- Country:
- United States
In a landmark decision, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson declared that President Donald Trump's dismissal of the federal watchdog agency's head was illegal. This decision represents an early challenge to the extent of presidential authority.
The ruling permits Hampton Dellinger, the Office of Special Counsel's head, to remain in his position as the legality of the firing is reviewed further. This decision may ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Judge Jackson expressed that if Trump's dismissal were permitted, it would equip him with a 'constitutional license' to coerce executive branch officials into compliance, threatening the integrity and independence of government operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
