Prada Eyes Versace Acquisition Amid Clearlake's Big Investment Moves

Prada is making headlines with its potential acquisition of Versace from Capri Holdings for approximately 1.5 billion euros. This strategic move would intertwine two of Italy's most renowned luxury fashion brands, elevating their presence in the global market.

Simultaneously, Clearlake Capital is on the brink of a significant transaction, planning to secure a majority stake in the healthcare software firm, Modernizing Medicine. The deal places the company's valuation at a hefty $5.3 billion, inclusive of debt, signalling Clearlake's ambitious investment strategy.

On the geopolitical front, the United Kingdom and France are taking decisive steps to broker peace in Ukraine following a contentious summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Meanwhile, British MPs are calling for reinforced worker rights legislation to curb exploitation by 'rogue employers'.

