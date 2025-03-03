Oscars Spotlight 'No Other Land': A Call for Global Action on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The film 'No Other Land' took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, using its platform to highlight the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and calling for international intervention.

Co-directors Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham spent half a decade capturing the stark realities faced by Palestinians under military laws, contrasting their lives with Israelis in areas affected by ethnic and territorial disputes.

Although the film garnered acclaim, achieving widespread distribution in the U.S. remains elusive due to anticipated political barriers, according to Abraham. Yet, the filmmakers released it independently across nearly 100 theaters, aiming to spark global discourse on achieving equitable peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)