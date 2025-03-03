Left Menu

Austria's New Political Era: Stocker at the Helm

Christian Stocker, leader of Austria's OVP, becomes chancellor of a historic three-party government, excluding the far-right. The OVP will lead the interior and defense ministries, while the Social Democrats manage finance and justice. The liberal Neos will oversee the foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:45 IST
Austria's New Political Era: Stocker at the Helm
  • Country:
  • Austria

Christian Stocker, leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), has been inaugurated as the country's chancellor, marking the advent of Austria's first three-party government since the post-World War Two period. This new coalition effectively sidelines the far-right Freedom Party, keeping them in opposition.

Stocker officially assumed office during a ceremony presided over by President Alexander Van der Bellen. The remainder of his cabinet is set to take their oaths consecutively. Under Stocker's leadership, the OVP will guide the interior and defense ministries, while the Social Democrats are tasked with overseeing finance and justice sectors.

Meanwhile, the liberal Neos are entrusted with managing the foreign ministry. This coalition represents a significant political turning point for Austria, as it strives to navigate fundamental policy challenges and broad governmental responsibilities across diverse portfolios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025