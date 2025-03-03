Austria's New Political Era: Stocker at the Helm

Christian Stocker, leader of the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), has been inaugurated as the country's chancellor, marking the advent of Austria's first three-party government since the post-World War Two period. This new coalition effectively sidelines the far-right Freedom Party, keeping them in opposition.

Stocker officially assumed office during a ceremony presided over by President Alexander Van der Bellen. The remainder of his cabinet is set to take their oaths consecutively. Under Stocker's leadership, the OVP will guide the interior and defense ministries, while the Social Democrats are tasked with overseeing finance and justice sectors.

Meanwhile, the liberal Neos are entrusted with managing the foreign ministry. This coalition represents a significant political turning point for Austria, as it strives to navigate fundamental policy challenges and broad governmental responsibilities across diverse portfolios.

