Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission to Strengthen UK-Ireland Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarks on a six-day visit to the UK and Ireland to enhance bilateral cooperation. In London, he will discuss global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, and the India-UK free trade deal with British officials. Meetings with Irish counterparts are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:44 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on a six-day diplomatic mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting Tuesday, aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation. His visit is expected to pave the way for stronger ties with the two nations.

In London, Jaishankar will hold discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on a variety of topics, from regional matters to global issues such as the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This meeting comes at a critical time, following heated exchanges between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The minister will also address the progress of the India-UK free trade agreement amidst recently revived talks. Furthering diplomatic relations, Jaishankar will meet with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris, marking a significant step in strengthening Indo-Irish ties during his Ireland visit from March 6-7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

