Jammu & Kashmir's Legislative Revival: Setting the Stage for Statehood

After a seven-year break, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has commenced its 40-day-long Budget Session, drawing satisfaction from members. Many legislators are emphasizing the restoration of statehood to empower the legislature. The session is the first since the National Conference-led government took over.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the assembly, underscoring the significance of the Budget as the first introduced by an elected government in over seven years. Sinha described it as a symbol of people's power, crafted by their chosen representatives. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah encouraged constructive engagement to bolster democracy.

The session includes 22 sittings, with special days for private members' initiatives. Chief Minister Abdullah, who also manages the finance portfolio, will present the Budget on March 7, with the session set to conclude on April 11. This marks Jammu and Kashmir's first Budget Session as a Union Territory.

