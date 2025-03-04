Left Menu

Trump Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Diplomatic Clash

U.S. President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine following a disagreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite tensions, Trump suggests a possible U.S. investment in Ukraine's minerals. European leaders scramble for a peace plan. U.S. assistance to Ukraine remains significant but paused for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:48 IST
In a move that marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine after a confrontation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Tensions between the two nations have escalated, creating a rift between the previously allied countries.

The White House has yet to disclose the specific details regarding the amount and duration of the aid pause, while the Pentagon also remains tight-lipped. The decision follows Trump's criticism of Zelenskiy for not fully appreciating U.S. support in Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Amid the diplomatic row, Trump hinted that a U.S. investment in Ukraine's mineral resources remains viable. Meanwhile, European leaders are devising a peace plan to address the ongoing conflict. Despite the pause, U.S. assistance to Ukraine remains crucial in supporting the country's fight against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

