Philippine Fighter Jet Goes Missing in Night Combat Mission

A Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jet with two pilots on board went missing during a night mission supporting ground forces against insurgents in a southern province. An extensive search is underway, and the air force urges prayers for their safe return. The incident's cause remains under investigation.

Philippine Fighter Jet Goes Missing in Night Combat Mission
A Philippine Air Force fighter jet has mysteriously disappeared in the middle of a night combat operation in support of ground troops engaged with insurgents in a southern province. The incident involved an FA-50 jet with two pilots on board, prompting an extensive search effort, officials reported on Tuesday.

The aircraft lost contact during the Monday midnight mission before reaching its designated area. While other air force jets returned safely to Cebu province, security concerns limited available information, according to the air force. A military official confirmed the ongoing anti-insurgency mission against communist guerrillas in the area but spoke anonymously due to restrictions.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, an air force spokesperson, expressed hope for a quick resolution, urging public prayers for the pilots and the aircraft's safe recovery. The Philippines initially purchased 12 FA-50 jets for various missions, including military operations and national ceremonies, as part of a delayed defense modernization program.

