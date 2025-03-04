Left Menu

Mhaske Demands Justice as Political Turmoil Erupts in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske calls for severe punishment for those implicated in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. This follows the resignation of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde amid allegations surrounding the murder case. Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the state government's handling of law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:04 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has called for the harshest penalties for the accused in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Emotional reactions ensued after the gruesome images of the murder were revealed, leading Mhaske to demand that the perpetrator face public execution. He further urged that the trial occur in a fast-track court, maintaining pressure on the authorities to take decisive action against Walmik Karade.

In a related political shake-up, NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation today, which was promptly accepted by Devendra Fadnavis. The resignation comes as Munde's close associate, Walmik Karad, remains embroiled in judicial custody pertaining to a Rs 2 crore extortion case allegedly connected to Deshmukh's murder case.

Echoing concerns about eroding law and order, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Fadnavis-led government, arguing for its dismissal. Thackeray contended that the past few years have seen significant governance failures in Maharashtra, with escalating incidents of violence undermining public safety and investor confidence. He insisted that robust legal actions, including the public hanging of the accused, were necessary to restore law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

