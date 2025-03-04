The White House announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine has intensified tensions between Washington and Kyiv, deepening the divide between the former allies. The decision comes after President Trump's recent contentious exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In response, various reactions have emerged globally. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen criticized Trump, suggesting that freezing aid empowers President Putin's aggressive actions against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Merezhko warned that halting aid pushes Ukraine towards Russian capitulation.

European leaders also voiced concerns. Benjamin Haddad, French Junior Minister for Europe, argued that suspending arms to Ukraine distances peace efforts, reinforcing Russia's grip. Echoing these sentiments, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called for Europe to bolster its defense capabilities, stressing the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

