Trump's Halt on Ukraine Military Aid Sparks Global Reaction
President Donald Trump's decision to pause military aid to Ukraine prompts reactions from global leaders. U.S. lawmakers, European ministers, and foreign policy experts express concerns over the potential impact on regional stability and security. The move draws criticism for strengthening Russia's position while urging increased responsibility for European defense.
The White House announcement that U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine has intensified tensions between Washington and Kyiv, deepening the divide between the former allies. The decision comes after President Trump's recent contentious exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
In response, various reactions have emerged globally. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen criticized Trump, suggesting that freezing aid empowers President Putin's aggressive actions against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Merezhko warned that halting aid pushes Ukraine towards Russian capitulation.
European leaders also voiced concerns. Benjamin Haddad, French Junior Minister for Europe, argued that suspending arms to Ukraine distances peace efforts, reinforcing Russia's grip. Echoing these sentiments, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called for Europe to bolster its defense capabilities, stressing the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
