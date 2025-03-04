Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Gujarat Visit Ahead of Historic AICC Session

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ahmedabad on March 7-8 ahead of the AICC session, meeting various Congress leaders and planning strategic initiatives. The session, held in Gujarat after 64 years, aims to strengthen Congress's grassroots influence and address national issues like Constitutional values and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:44 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Gujarat Visit Ahead of Historic AICC Session
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit Ahmedabad on March 7 and 8, a month before the All India Congress Committee session takes place in the city. During his visit, Gandhi plans to engage with party leaders and examine organizational strategies ahead of the significant April event.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal visited Ahmedabad on Tuesday to assess preparations for the upcoming AICC session, scheduled for April 8 and 9. This session will be the first to be held in Gujarat in 64 years. The purpose is to focus on solidifying the party's base and boosting its presence nationwide.

Venugopal emphasized the importance of the session in Gujarat, given its historical ties to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The Congress aims to demonstrate its commitment to upholding Constitutional values and addressing current political challenges through this platform. The session will initiate a series of party activities planned for 2025, an organizational year for Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

