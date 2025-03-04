Left Menu

AIADMK's Promise: End to Dynasty Politics in 2026

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election is projected to end dynasty politics in the state according to AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He assures the re-emergence of a people-centered government, contrasting his party's growth against the declining popularity of the ruling DMK.

The 2026 Assembly election is expected to signal the end of dynasty politics in Tamil Nadu, asserts AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He claimed this during a recent speech in Athur, where he also highlighted his party's growing strength and support from the public in contrast to the waning popularity of the ruling DMK.

Palaniswami criticized the DMK, suggesting its focus on family rule over citizen welfare. He pointed to a faction still supporting dynastic policies and urged for a people-friendly government. He accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of neglecting public interests, reiterating the AIADMK's commitment to citizen-centric governance.

In his address, Palaniswami mentioned the Chief Minister's ambition to secure 200 seats in the 2026 elections, dismissing this as unlikely. He emphasized the necessity for effective governance reminiscent of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, aiming to revive her administration's public-oriented governance.

