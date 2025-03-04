Controversy Erupts Over Praise for Aurangzeb in Maharashtra Legislature

Abu Asim Azmi, a member of the Samajwadi Party, has ignited a political storm in Maharashtra after his controversial remarks in praise of Aurangzeb, drawing fierce reactions from ruling coalition members who accuse him of treason.

The legislature was in turmoil as legislators demanded Azmi's suspension and labeled him a traitor. In a statement on X, Azmi insisted that his comments were based on historical accounts, but he retracted his remarks after intense backlash.

The controversy has led to a police investigation, with the BJP criticizing the opposition for allegedly undermining Hindu heritage. The legislative session faced multiple adjournments amid the uproar.

