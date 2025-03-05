Trump Calls for Repeal of CHIPS Act Subsidies

Former President Donald Trump has called on U.S. lawmakers to repeal the CHIPS Act, a landmark bipartisan law from 2022 that allocates $52.7 billion in subsidies for the semiconductor industry. Trump suggested redirecting these funds towards paying off the national debt.

In his speech to Congress, Trump criticized the Act as ineffective and a poor use of federal funds, claiming it did not fulfill its intended purpose. "The CHIPS Act is a horrible, horrible thing," he stated.

Trump's comments have sparked debates over the future of semiconductor policy and the best approach to managing national debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)