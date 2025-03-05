Tumultuous Victory: Trump's Divisive Address to Congress

In a contentious address, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his speech to Congress, which was met with significant opposition from Democratic lawmakers. Amidst boos and walkouts, Trump celebrated his policies, especially his tariff imposition on key allies, sparking political unrest.

Despite the Republican standing ovation, Trump's stance was divisive, as seen with some party members' silence. His call for further tariffs and tax cut extensions has intensified debates over his economic strategies. Markets showed volatility following his policy announcements, reflecting investor anxiety.

Internationally, Trump's speech raised alarms after pausing military aid to Ukraine and unsettling European allies. While Trump's rhetoric suggested a U.S. resurgence, polls indicated skepticism over his handling of global crises. As Democratic leaders prepared their rebuttal, policy schisms were ever more palpable.

