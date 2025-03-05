Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignations and Controversies Unfold

In the wake of controversy surrounding NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde's resignation, following connections to the Beed Sarpanch murder case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut condemned the decision to administer the oath of office to Munde. Speaking to reporters, Raut disclosed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had personally urged Munde to resign.

Raut stated, "The Chief Minister called Dhananjay Munde, asserting that his refusal to resign would lead to his dismissal." Munde's resignation, submitted on Tuesday, was accepted by Fadnavis and forwarded to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who officially accepted it, marking an important development given Munde's former ministerial role.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere was further charged by remarks from Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi regarding Aurangzeb, which Sanjay Raut interpreted as attempts to divert attention from the Munde controversy. Azmi, accused of making statements to aid certain interests, promptly retracted his comments and offered an apology if they had offended anyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)