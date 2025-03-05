Bribery Allegation Sparks Controversy in Goa's Political Arena

Bribery allegations have emerged in Goa's political scene as Pandurang Madkaikar, a BJP leader and former minister, asserts he paid a substantial bribe to expedite file processing. Madkaikar's claim has stirred demands for transparency and accountability in the BJP-led government.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has advised Madkaikar to formalize his allegations by filing a police complaint and naming the minister involved. The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has echoed the call for police intervention, urging authorities to register an FIR and question Madkaikar.

These developments come amidst speculations of a cabinet reshuffle following meetings between BJP national leadership and state officials. Madkaikar's comments about ministers being preoccupied with financial gain further fuel concerns about governance integrity in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)