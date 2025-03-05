Left Menu

Bribery Allegation Sparks Controversy in Goa's Political Arena

Former Goa minister Pandurang Madkaikar claims he paid a bribe to secure file approvals. State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho demands Madkaikar to file a police complaint. The AAP also calls for police action. Meetings with BJP leaders raise speculation of a cabinet reshuffle amid these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:04 IST
Bribery Allegation Sparks Controversy in Goa's Political Arena
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bribery allegations have emerged in Goa's political scene as Pandurang Madkaikar, a BJP leader and former minister, asserts he paid a substantial bribe to expedite file processing. Madkaikar's claim has stirred demands for transparency and accountability in the BJP-led government.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has advised Madkaikar to formalize his allegations by filing a police complaint and naming the minister involved. The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has echoed the call for police intervention, urging authorities to register an FIR and question Madkaikar.

These developments come amidst speculations of a cabinet reshuffle following meetings between BJP national leadership and state officials. Madkaikar's comments about ministers being preoccupied with financial gain further fuel concerns about governance integrity in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025