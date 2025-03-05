Left Menu

Delhi Plans Revitalization of Yamuna River with Ferry Service and Clean-Up Efforts

Delhi's government announces plans to introduce a ferry service on the Yamuna river to boost tourism, along with efforts to clean the river. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed, and development includes upgrading sewage treatment facilities and enhancing the riverfront to attract visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:27 IST
Delhi Plans Revitalization of Yamuna River with Ferry Service and Clean-Up Efforts
Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance tourism and promote sustainable water transport, Delhi's government, spearheaded by Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, has announced plans to introduce a ferry service on the Yamuna river. The initiative aims to operate between Wazirabad Barrage and Jagatpur, with a Memorandum of Understanding set to be signed soon. This development is part of a broader effort to rejuvenate the river and transform it into a tourist hotspot.

Minister Verma detailed the government's strategy to improve the Yamuna's appeal by cleaning the river and developing its riverfront. The initiative includes the construction of a restaurant on the ferry service to enrich the visitor experience. As part of these efforts, the government plans to expand the capacity of existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and construct new ones in industrial areas to ensure that waste is effectively treated before entering the river.

Verma has also made a public appeal urging residents not to pollute the river with garbage. He assured that the development of the Yamuna Riverfront is underway and vowed to complete the project within two years, addressing existing encroachments. This initiative reflects a key promise from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with cleaning the heavily polluted Yamuna being a focal point in their political campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

