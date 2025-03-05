Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra MLA's Remarks on Aurangzeb

In a politically charged atmosphere, the suspension of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi has become a focal point of controversy, following his comments characterizing Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as a good ruler, contrary to popular perception. JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar emphasized that interpretations of historical figures should remain within academic discourse, not political arenas.

Anwar remarked that history portrays Aurangzeb differently than current narratives suggest, urging political entities to cease exploiting such discussions for political gain. His comments coincide with increasing political turbulence over Azmi's suspension, with critics accusing ideological manipulation behind the decision.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the Samajwadi Party and Abu Azmi during an address to the legislative assembly, demanding Azmi's removal from the party. The controversy follows Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's suspension of Azmi for the session due to remarks about Aurangzeb perceived as demeaning to the assembly's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)