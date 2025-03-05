Controversy Erupts Over Remarks on J&K's July 13 Martyrs

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, sharply criticized BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Wednesday for his 'outrageous' comments regarding the 'martyrs' of July 13, 1931. This date commemorates those who died at the hands of Dogra army soldiers during an uprising against Maharaja Hari Singh.

The controversy arose when Sharma, Leader of Opposition in the J-K Legislative Assembly, made 'objectionable' remarks about the 1931 martyrs. The Speaker of the Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, subsequently expunged Sharma's comments from the record.

Mirwaiz emphasized that the martyrs of 1931 are venerated across Jammu and Kashmir, with their sacrifices forming an integral part of the region's collective memory. He affirmed that any efforts to tarnish their memory will be strongly opposed. While July 13 was previously a public holiday, this observance ended with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)