Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Seeks Relief from Washim Guardianship

Hasan Mushrif, Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister, has expressed his desire to be relieved from his duties as the guardian minister of Washim district. The senior member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mushrif represents the Kagal constituency in Kolhapur.

The state government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been dealing with disputes among the ruling alliance, particularly concerning the appointments of guardian ministers in Raigad and Nashik districts. Both positions have seen resistance due to the objections filed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Currently, Hasan Mushrif has only conveyed this decision orally, as the government appointed various district guardians in January this year. The controversy continues as new appointments remain in a state of limbo, reflecting rifts within Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)