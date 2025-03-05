Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Seeks Relief from Washim Guardianship

Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister, Hasan Mushrif, has requested to step down as the guardian minister of Washim district. Mushrif, who represents Kolhapur's Kagal constituency and is part of the NCP, has orally communicated his desire to the government amid internal conflicts over district appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:57 IST
Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Seeks Relief from Washim Guardianship
Hasan Mushrif
  • Country:
  • India

Hasan Mushrif, Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister, has expressed his desire to be relieved from his duties as the guardian minister of Washim district. The senior member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mushrif represents the Kagal constituency in Kolhapur.

The state government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been dealing with disputes among the ruling alliance, particularly concerning the appointments of guardian ministers in Raigad and Nashik districts. Both positions have seen resistance due to the objections filed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Currently, Hasan Mushrif has only conveyed this decision orally, as the government appointed various district guardians in January this year. The controversy continues as new appointments remain in a state of limbo, reflecting rifts within Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025