Tamil Nadu's Bold Stand: Advocating for 1971 Census as Delimitation Basis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged using the 1971 Census as a basis for delimiting Parliamentary constituencies from 2026, involving a Joint Action Committee with southern states to forward this demand. Despite BJP opposition and clarifications, the state remained firm on safeguarding its Parliamentary representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday proposed the use of the 1971 Census as the foundation for delimiting Parliamentary constituencies starting 2026. He emphasized the formation of a Joint Action Committee with other southern states to bolster these demands.

Despite clarifications from the BJP that no state, including Tamil Nadu, would face adverse effects due to delimitation, the Chief Minister moved a resolution at an all-party meeting. Supported by key political players, the resolution insisted that the 1971 Census should guide any redistribution of Parliamentary seats.

Stalin argued that the current representational percentage of Tamil Nadu in Parliament should not be altered. The pervasive sentiment was to protect the state's political representation against perceived threats to federalism. The meeting distanced itself from any notion that Texas would be penalized for its socio-economic advancements over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

