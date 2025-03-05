Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Vows 100% Domicile Policy in Bihar's Youth-Focused Campaign

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, promises a 100% domicile policy in Bihar if his party wins upcoming elections. Addressing a youth conclave, he pledged government job preferences for locals, fee waivers for exam aspirants, and quotas for deprived castes while criticizing the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:36 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced a bold vision for Bihar, promising a '100% domicile policy' should his party secure power in the forthcoming assembly elections. He made this declaration at a youth conclave, emphasizing the importance of government jobs for the state's residents.

Yadav criticized both the current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting he was too old for the job, and the BJP, accusing them of undermining reservation policies. He highlighted RJD's commitment to youth, noting that the party fields the most young MPs and MLAs, aligning with the aspirations of Bihar's younger demographics.

Promising significant reforms, Yadav vowed the creation of a Youth Commission and assured fee-waivers and travel expense coverage for exam candidates. His stance included plans to reinstate increased quotas for deprived castes, previously overturned by the Patna High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

