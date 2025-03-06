"Happy that LoP in House will come from tomorrow": Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Babulal Marandi

After Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that he is happy that the Leader of Opposition in the House will come from tomorrow (Friday). "We are happy that the Leader of Opposition in the House will come from tomorrow and the entire House should be happy about it," Jharkhand CM said.

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato said that the Jharkhand Assembly has a Leader of Opposition and this will make it very easy to run the Assembly. "The party's notification will come in the Assembly...In the House, there is cooperation of both the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition and the work of the Assembly is done with the cooperation of both," Mahato said.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party appointed its Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi as the leader of its legislative party in the state assembly. Marandi, a former Chief Minister of the state, said the party will continue to raise issues concerning the Dalits, the tribals and women.

"The people of Jharkhand, the poor of Jharkhand, the Dalits, the tribals, women, they are our priority. We will fight for them in the House as well as outside the House," Marandi told ANI. Marandi was elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the presence of central observers - Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and president of the party's OBC Morcha, K Laxman.

"Today, in the meeting of the legislative party held in the presence of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav ji, the observer appointed for the leader of the legislative party, and the National President of OBC Front K Laxman ji, the State President Babulal Marandi ji was elected as the leader of the legislative party," BJP Jharkhand posted on X. Bhupendra Yadav and K Laxman were assigned the responsibility of supervising the process.

BJP lost the assembly polls last year in Jharkhand. The ruling JMM returned to power along with its allies. (ANI)

