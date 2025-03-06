NATO's Rutte says he is "cautiously optimistic" about Ukraine-U.S. talks
NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Thursday he was "cautiously optimistic" that talks between Ukraine and the United States could lead to a positive result.
"I welcome very much that the United States and Ukraine are, as we speak, discussing ways to go forward (...)," Rutte said during a press conference on Thursday held alongside Polish president Andrzej Duda.
