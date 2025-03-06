BJP, other outfits protest in J-K over deputy CM terming Maharajas 'dictators'

A controversy erupted over Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary describing Maharajas as ''dictators'' as the BJP and other outfits protested against him in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded an apology.

Veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, son of the last Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, demanded an apology from Choudhary for his comments.

While BJP protested in Jammu and Kathua districts, its youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists took out a march in Kachi Chawani area of the city, raising slogans and accusing him of betraying the Dogras by calling the Maharaja a ''dictator'' and those rebelled against him as martyrs.

Protesters burned an effigy of Choudhary and demanded an apology for hurting the sentiments of the Dogra community. ''We curse the Deputy Chief Minister, who himself is a Dogra, for calling those who rebelled against Maharaja Hari Singh Ji and triggered violence as martyrs. Not only that, he called the Maharaja a dictator. It is shameful,'' BJYM's Jammu and Kashmir unit President Arun Prabhat said.

He called for an apology from Choudhary and said ''Maharaja Hari Singh was the most democratic ruler, even during the times of monarchy''.

Led by its president Rakesh Kumar, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists also held protests in Jammu, burning Choudhary's effigy for allegedly insulting the Maharaja.

''Maharaja Hari Singh's legacy is that of a reformer, educator, and visionary leader for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Calling him a dictator is an insult to the people of Jammu. We will not tolerate this,'' Kumar said.

He demanded an apology from Choudhary, accusing him of being a tool of Kashmir-based leadership against Dogras and threatened to launch an agitation.

Similar protests were held by Shiv Sena, Dogra Front, and other organisations in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts, demanding an apology. They also burnt effigies of the deputy chief minister.

Undeterred by the protests against him, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday said, ''I used to think that I am not a leader, but if my effigies are being burnt, it means I have become a leader.'' Replying to questions about his ''dictator'' remarks, he maintained that Maharajas were dictators as they were not elected by the people but selected.

''Are Maharajas elected? Are they chosen? Does any Maharaja come after winning elections? We contest elections, win them, and contribute to India's democracy,'' Choudhary told reporters outside the Assembly in Jammu.

He defended his remarks on the July 13 martyrs, saying that whether a Maharaja is from Jammu and Kashmir or elsewhere, they are selected, not elected.

''We do not call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dictator because he has been elected by the people. We, too, have been elected,'' he added.

He further said martyrs should not be disrespected regardless of their community. ''What I have said is right. There should be no derogatory remarks against martyrs, no matter which community they belong to,'' he asserted.

Taking a dig at Choudhary, veteran Congress leader Dr Karan Singh sought an apology from the deputy chief minister to resolve the matter.

''How could a Maharaja have been elected back then? It was a different era. As for my father, he was a progressive and a visionary man who contributed greatly to the nation and the state with his reforms and institution-building,'' he said.

Condemning Choudhary's remarks, he added, ''It is very unfortunate that he used such words for Maharaja Sahib.'' The Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) expressed deep anger over the his remarks and demanded an immediate apology, warning of serious consequences if their demand was not met.

''We strongly condemn Choudhary's comments. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Dogra community, hold Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in high regard. Any statement that insults his legacy is unacceptable,'' YRS chairperson Raghuvir Singh said.

YRS, along with the Dogra community, has announced a massive protest on Friday at the Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Statue near Bikram Chowk Bridge, demanding justice and respect for the community's sentiments, he said.

He emphasized that Choudhary's remarks had hurt the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Maharaja Hari Singh Ji is a symbol of pride for the people of Jammu. We will not tolerate such disrespectful statements,'' the YRS leader said.

The YRS has warned that if the National Conference does not take action against Choudhary or if he fails to issue an immediate apology, they will take to the streets.

