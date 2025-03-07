Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia in next month and a half

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will go to Saudi Arabia probably over the next month and a half.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said earlier on Thursday he is in discussions with Ukraine for a peace agreement framework to end hostilities with Russia and that a meeting is planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.

