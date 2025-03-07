Trump says he will go to Saudi Arabia in next month and a half
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 02:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will go to Saudi Arabia probably over the next month and a half.
Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said earlier on Thursday he is in discussions with Ukraine for a peace agreement framework to end hostilities with Russia and that a meeting is planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Saudi Arabia
- Trump
- Ukrainians
- U.S.
- Russia
- Donald Trump
- Steve Witkoff
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?
Trump Administration Halts NYC's Congestion Pricing Program
Trump Considers DOGE Savings Redistribution and Debt Reduction
Trump Puts Elon Musk in Charge of Government Efficiency Program
U.S. Diplomatic Downsizing in China Sparks Concerns