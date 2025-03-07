The Speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, criticized Britain's transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. He described the move as a violation of international law.

Volodin contended that such financial dealings could damage the credibility of Britain's financial sector. "They will have to give back to Russia what they are now so generously giving away," he stated.

Volodin argued that this transfer compromises the principle of property inviolability, a cornerstone of the global financial system. These remarks came after Ukraine's Prime Minister announced the receipt of approximately $1 billion from Britain.

