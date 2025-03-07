Left Menu

Russia's Call for Repayment: Britain's Alleged Breach of Financial Protocol

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's lower parliament, demanded that Britain return funds gifted to Ukraine. He claims this act breaches international law and threatens trust in Britain's financial system. The funds, frozen Russian assets, were secured by Ukraine to bolster its military efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:49 IST
Russia's Call for Repayment: Britain's Alleged Breach of Financial Protocol
Vyacheslav Volodin
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, criticized Britain's transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. He described the move as a violation of international law.

Volodin contended that such financial dealings could damage the credibility of Britain's financial sector. "They will have to give back to Russia what they are now so generously giving away," he stated.

Volodin argued that this transfer compromises the principle of property inviolability, a cornerstone of the global financial system. These remarks came after Ukraine's Prime Minister announced the receipt of approximately $1 billion from Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025