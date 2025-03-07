Aiyar Counters BJP: Defending Rajiv Gandhi and His Legacy
Mani Shankar Aiyar refutes BJP's portrayal of his comments on Rajiv Gandhi's academics, noting a longer interview context praising Gandhi as an excellent prime minister. In a book discussion, Aiyar accused the BJP of spreading propaganda and emphasized Gandhi's achievements in national and international arenas.
Amidst ongoing controversy surrounding his comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's academic record, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has hit back at the BJP. He accused the party of misrepresenting his remarks by circulating an out-of-context snippet from a lengthy interview.
During a discussion on his new autobiography, 'A Maverick in Politics,' Aiyar elaborated on Gandhi's accomplishments. He noted achievements in foreign relations and disarmament, arguing that these spoke volumes of Gandhi's competence as a prime minister.
Aiyar questioned the media's role in amplifying BJP's narrative, while reiterating his praise for Gandhi. He challenged those questioning Gandhi's academic credentials and pointed out his impactful political legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
