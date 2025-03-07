Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs Target China's Legacy Semiconductors

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office is investigating older Chinese-made semiconductors, potentially imposing more tariffs. The initiative, which began under President Biden, seeks to protect American semiconductor producers from China’s significant domestic chip supply increase. A 50% U.S. tariff on Chinese semiconductors commenced January 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:35 IST
U.S. Tariffs Target China's Legacy Semiconductors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Trade Representative's Office is preparing for a crucial hearing on Tuesday to examine Chinese-made "legacy" semiconductors. These chips, integral to a range of everyday products, from automobiles to telecommunications equipment, may soon face increased U.S. tariffs.

This investigation was launched in December under President Joe Biden's administration. Its primary purpose is to shield American semiconductor manufacturers from China's aggressive state-supported expansion of its domestic chip production capacity.

Since January 1, the United States has already imposed a steep 50% tariff on semiconductors imported from China, signaling a robust stance in protecting domestic technological industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025