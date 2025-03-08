Trilateral Talks on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: A New Hope for Peace?

In a bid to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, announced Moscow's willingness to participate in trilateral discussions. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Alipov noted the current US administration's positive signals, distinct from previous ones, regarding the termination of hostilities.

Alipov elaborated on potential peace negotiations involving former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He mentioned a significant meeting in Saudi Arabia that illustrated America's newfound readiness to engage meaningfully. However, he cited Europe and Ukraine's current stance as obstacles to swift progress.

Despite no expectations from India in this diplomatic endeavor, Alipov emphasized the historic ties between Russia and India and reiterated his nation's commitment to dialogue and cooperation, rather than confrontation, emphasizing global peace and goodwill.

(With inputs from agencies.)