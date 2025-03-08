Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Marco Rubio vs. Elon Musk at White House Cabinet Meeting

A heated debate erupted in a White House Cabinet meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and adviser Elon Musk over staff reductions. Despite President Trump's denial of any conflict, tensions arose as Musk pushed for cuts, while Rubio defended his actions during the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:16 IST
In a dramatic White House Cabinet meeting, tensions flared between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and prominent adviser Elon Musk. The clash centered around differing views on the scale of staff reductions, with President Donald Trump acting as a mediator.

According to reports, Musk, tasked with streamlining the federal bureaucracy, challenged Rubio's efforts on personnel cuts, suggesting minimal action had been taken. Rubio defended his record, pointing to significant early retirement buyouts within the State Department.

The altercation highlights the growing friction within administration ranks, as agency heads express frustration over Musk's aggressive approaches. Despite Trump dismissing reports of discord, the incident has sparked widespread interest and conversation on Capitol Hill.

