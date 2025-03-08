Clash of Titans: Marco Rubio vs. Elon Musk at White House Cabinet Meeting

In a dramatic White House Cabinet meeting, tensions flared between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and prominent adviser Elon Musk. The clash centered around differing views on the scale of staff reductions, with President Donald Trump acting as a mediator.

According to reports, Musk, tasked with streamlining the federal bureaucracy, challenged Rubio's efforts on personnel cuts, suggesting minimal action had been taken. Rubio defended his record, pointing to significant early retirement buyouts within the State Department.

The altercation highlights the growing friction within administration ranks, as agency heads express frustration over Musk's aggressive approaches. Despite Trump dismissing reports of discord, the incident has sparked widespread interest and conversation on Capitol Hill.

(With inputs from agencies.)