Election Winner Merz Eyes Coalition Amid Tough Migration Talks

German election victor Friedrich Merz, head of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, is negotiating coalition terms with the Social Democrats (SPD), honing in on illegal migration and economic reforms. The preliminary talks aim for a formal coalition by Easter, with a focus on boosting industry and dealing with a hostile Russia.

The CDU/CSU and SPD are under pressure to reach an agreement before the Bundestag debates changes to Germany's borrowing limits and military spending plans. Merz emphasizes the urgency of bolstering the Bundeswehr's budget and reviving Europe's largest economy.

Amidst shifting political tensions, notably with the rise of the far-right AfD, Merz advocates for tight border controls and a reduction in welfare for non-working individuals. The policies, however, require backing from the Greens, who remain skeptical about meeting coalition demands.

