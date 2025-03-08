Left Menu

Election Winner Merz Eyes Coalition Amid Tough Migration Talks

German election winner Friedrich Merz is leading coalition talks with the SPD, focusing on illegal migration, economic support, and strengthened defenses. The CDU/CSU and SPD face time constraints to finalize changes to borrowing limits and the military budget before pivotal votes in the Bundestag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:37 IST
German election victor Friedrich Merz, head of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, is negotiating coalition terms with the Social Democrats (SPD), honing in on illegal migration and economic reforms. The preliminary talks aim for a formal coalition by Easter, with a focus on boosting industry and dealing with a hostile Russia.

The CDU/CSU and SPD are under pressure to reach an agreement before the Bundestag debates changes to Germany's borrowing limits and military spending plans. Merz emphasizes the urgency of bolstering the Bundeswehr's budget and reviving Europe's largest economy.

Amidst shifting political tensions, notably with the rise of the far-right AfD, Merz advocates for tight border controls and a reduction in welfare for non-working individuals. The policies, however, require backing from the Greens, who remain skeptical about meeting coalition demands.

