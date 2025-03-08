Left Menu

Congress Pledges Grassroots Movement in Gujarat: Gandhi Speaks Out

Congress leader Amit Chavda announced protests against unemployment and inflation in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi critiqued BJP’s governance and urged Congress to fulfill its duties before seeking votes. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi called for Gandhi’s introspection over party divides.

Amid growing concerns over unemployment and inflation in Gujarat, Congress leader Amit Chavda declared the party's intention to launch street protests aimed at amplifying the people's voices. Chavda emphasized that under the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership, the state has faced significant hardships, causing businesses to suffer losses.

During his visit, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held discussions with local party leaders and conveyed concerns about the state's economic struggles. He warned of factions within the Congress, where some members are allegedly disconnecting from public woes and purportedly aligning with BJP interests.

Criticism was not one-sided, with BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi urging Gandhi to introspect rather than blame. Trivedi suggested the Congress leader's remarks highlight internal disarray, urging him to focus on resolving party issues to regain voter confidence.

