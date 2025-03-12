BJP Dominance in Haryana Civic Polls: Key Wins and Leads

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Ambala municipal corporation elections with its mayoral candidate, Shailja Sachdeva, securing a win over her Congress rival, Amisha Chawla, by 20,487 votes.

As the counting for the elections across various civic bodies in Haryana continued, the BJP demonstrated its stronghold, leading in eight other municipal corporations. This marks a significant setback for the Congress, which was aiming for a comeback after its defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Despite the BJP's overall strong performance, there was a notable exception in Manesar where its candidate, Sunder Lal, trailed behind Independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav. The Haryana State Election Commission ensured a smooth counting process in collaboration with district administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)