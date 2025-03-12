Left Menu

BJP Dominance in Haryana Civic Polls: Key Wins and Leads

The BJP clinched a victory in the Ambala municipal corporation with its mayoral candidate, Shailja Sachdeva, defeating the Congress' Amisha Chawla by a significant margin. As the vote count unfolded, BJP nominees led in several other Haryana civic bodies, while Congress candidates lagged behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:09 IST
BJP Dominance in Haryana Civic Polls: Key Wins and Leads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Ambala municipal corporation elections with its mayoral candidate, Shailja Sachdeva, securing a win over her Congress rival, Amisha Chawla, by 20,487 votes.

As the counting for the elections across various civic bodies in Haryana continued, the BJP demonstrated its stronghold, leading in eight other municipal corporations. This marks a significant setback for the Congress, which was aiming for a comeback after its defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Despite the BJP's overall strong performance, there was a notable exception in Manesar where its candidate, Sunder Lal, trailed behind Independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav. The Haryana State Election Commission ensured a smooth counting process in collaboration with district administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025