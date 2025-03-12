Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Diverting Attention Through Communal Politics
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP's Suvendu Adhikari for targeting Muslims during Ramzan to distract from economic issues. She condemned Adhikari's divisive statements and asserted the TMC's commitment to protecting Hindus. The exchange intensifies political tensions between BJP and TMC over religious and governance topics.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply rebuked Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the Assembly, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating communal sentiments during the holy month of Ramzan. She charged the BJP with attempting to divert attention from pressing economic and trade issues.
Addressing the Assembly, Banerjee said, "Democracy is permanent, but the chair is not. Respect the chair. How can you suggest expelling Muslim MLAs? They (BJP) are targeting Muslims because they dislike the Roza month. It's a diversion from economic and trade challenges by making communal comments. I'm Hindu, no need for BJP certification."
Banerjee further condemned Adhikari's remarks on religious lines, urging the Assembly to pass a resolution denouncing his statements. The political climate in West Bengal remains tense, with BJP and TMC locked in verbal battles over religious and governance matters. BJP's Adhikari vowed to unseat TMC leaders and accused the state government of anti-Hindu actions. He criticized Mamata Banerjee's administration and alleged electoral manipulations by the BJP.
