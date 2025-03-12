Left Menu

Controversial Bans in Kashmir: A Call for Healing

Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), criticized the Centre's decision to ban two Kashmir organizations, referring to it as a possible arm-twisting tactic. She emphasized the need for a healing approach rather than a muscle-flexing policy in Kashmir's complicated socio-political landscape.

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has voiced strong criticism against the Centre's move to ban the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Ittihadul Muslimeen (IM) in Kashmir. She describes the ban as a potential arm-twisting tactic by the government.

Mufti noted the paradox in the Centre's actions, as prominent AAC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq receives Z-Plus security from the government, countering claims of anti-national activity. The ban, however, raises significant concerns about the intent behind these measures.

Emphasizing the need for a healing touch rather than a muscular policy, Mufti stated that such actions risk alienating the Kashmiri population and damaging the trust between the people and the governing bodies, especially in a region already battling socio-political tensions.

