Power and Paradox: Saakashvili's Tumultuous Journey from Rose Revolution to Prison
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been sentenced to an additional nine years in prison for embezzlement, with sentences running concurrently until 2030. Saakashvili, a once-praised reformer, faces accusations of political persecution amidst Georgia's dynamic political landscape shifting closer to Moscow.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, imprisoned since 2021, received an additional nine-year sentence for embezzlement on Wednesday. Saakashvili denies these charges, labeling the verdict as political persecution. His prison term will run concurrently, keeping him incarcerated until 2030.
Saakashvili's political journey has been marked by significant turbulence. Rising to power on the waves of the 2003 Rose Revolution, he shifted Georgia towards the West while implementing substantial public sector reforms. However, his tenure later faced criticism for authoritarian tendencies and the Georgian-Russian war in 2008.
After leaving office, Saakashvili moved to Ukraine and returned to Georgia in 2021, where he was jailed. The ruling Georgian Dream party accuses all opposition parties, including Saakashvili's critics, of associating with him. Recent years have seen Georgia's ties rekindle with Moscow, amidst escalating tensions with opposition forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
