Left Menu

Puducherry's Quest for Statehood: Breaking New Ground with Development Initiatives

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy reaffirmed the commitment to achieving statehood for the Union Territory. Efforts are being made to include Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission and seek loan waivers from the Centre. Distillery and IT park initiatives aim to boost revenue, employment, and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:12 IST
Puducherry's Quest for Statehood: Breaking New Ground with Development Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, has once again emphasized the government's unwavering resolve to secure full statehood for the Union Territory. During a discussion concluding the debate on the Lieutenant Governor's address in the territorial Assembly, Rangasamy confirmed conversations with the Lt Governor to advocate for statehood with the central government.

Highlighting the significance of statehood, Rangasamy noted ongoing efforts to include Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission's purview and push for the waiver of loans accumulated from the Centre. Initiatives for economic growth include granting No Objection Certificates to five entrepreneurs to establish distillery units, projected to generate significant revenue and employment, while being mindful of environmental concerns.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for an IT park in Sedarapattu village and speedy recruitment for vacant government positions. Furthermore, relief measures are in progress for households affected by last year's cyclone and heavy rains. Assembly proceedings were adjourned to resume on March 17 by Speaker R Selvam following these deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025