Puducherry's Quest for Statehood: Breaking New Ground with Development Initiatives

Puducherry's Chief Minister, N Rangasamy, has once again emphasized the government's unwavering resolve to secure full statehood for the Union Territory. During a discussion concluding the debate on the Lieutenant Governor's address in the territorial Assembly, Rangasamy confirmed conversations with the Lt Governor to advocate for statehood with the central government.

Highlighting the significance of statehood, Rangasamy noted ongoing efforts to include Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission's purview and push for the waiver of loans accumulated from the Centre. Initiatives for economic growth include granting No Objection Certificates to five entrepreneurs to establish distillery units, projected to generate significant revenue and employment, while being mindful of environmental concerns.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for an IT park in Sedarapattu village and speedy recruitment for vacant government positions. Furthermore, relief measures are in progress for households affected by last year's cyclone and heavy rains. Assembly proceedings were adjourned to resume on March 17 by Speaker R Selvam following these deliberations.

