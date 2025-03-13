Siddaramaiah Supports DMK-Led Opposition Against Delimitation Plan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threw his weight behind the DMK-led opposition against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies, a move he believes threatens state autonomy.

While unable to attend a crucial meeting himself due to prior engagements, Siddaramaiah urged his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, to participate in the discussions in Chennai.

Recent dialogues between the DMK and various political leaders, including within the NDA, stress opposition to what is perceived as the central government's 'anti-democratic and anti-Southern' policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)