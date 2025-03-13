Siddaramaiah Supports DMK-Led Opposition Against Delimitation Plan
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah supports the DMK-led opposition against the delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies. Unable to attend a related meeting, he sends Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in his stead. The opposition targets alleged anti-democracy moves by the central government affecting state autonomy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah threw his weight behind the DMK-led opposition against the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies, a move he believes threatens state autonomy.
While unable to attend a crucial meeting himself due to prior engagements, Siddaramaiah urged his Deputy, DK Shivakumar, to participate in the discussions in Chennai.
Recent dialogues between the DMK and various political leaders, including within the NDA, stress opposition to what is perceived as the central government's 'anti-democratic and anti-Southern' policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Targets DMK: Vows to Eradicate Corruption in Tamil Nadu
Web 3.0 and decentralized agentic super intelligence: A new era of digital autonomy
Language Clash: Tamil Nadu's Resistance Against Hindi Imposition
Amit Shah Defends Tamil Nadu Fund Allocation Amidst Delimitation Debate
Actor Vijay's Party Marks Milestone, Eyes Major Political Shift in Tamil Nadu