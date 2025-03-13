Left Menu

Trump's Envoy Engages in Crucial Russia Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that envoy Steve Witkoff is in significant talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Trump expressed optimism during a meeting with NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte, hoping that a positive resolution can soon be reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:28 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in serious discussions with Russia regarding the conclusion of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump expressed hope, stating, "Hopefully they'll do the right thing."

These discussions are seen as a pivotal step to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Eastern Europe, highlighting the critical role of diplomacy in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

