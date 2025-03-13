Trump's Greenland Ambitions: A Bold Move or Political Gambit?

President Donald Trump reiterated his confidence on Thursday about the possibility of the United States annexing Greenland, a notion he floated during a meeting held in the Oval Office.

Trump's comments came after Greenland's Demokraatit party, known for favoring a measured path to independence from Denmark, emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections last Tuesday. Viewing this development as beneficial for the U.S., Trump commented positively about the election outcomes.

Despite Trump's enthusiasm, Denmark remains firm on its stance that Greenland is not up for sale, leaving the ambitious proposal in uncertain territory.

