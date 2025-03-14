Radio Station Blaze: A Sign of Haiti's Growing Gang Threat

Overnight, armed men set fire to a historic building in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, previously the headquarters for the nation's oldest radio station. This attack highlights the growing strength of gang alliances, despite local security forces' efforts to curb their influence.

Frantz Duval, editor-in-chief of Le Nouvelliste, likened the arson to a previous attack on his own newspaper, lamenting the loss of vital cultural institutions. "It is our history we are losing," he stated.

Reporters Without Borders' Artur Romeu condemned the attack as a bid to terrorize media workers. The Haitian government has vowed stern measures to protect media outlets amid escalating violence that has displaced over a million people.

