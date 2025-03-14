Left Menu

Radio Station Blaze: A Sign of Haiti's Growing Gang Threat

An iconic building in Haiti's capital, once home to Radio Television Caraibes, was set ablaze amid escalating gang violence. This incident underscores the precarious situation for journalists and media outlets amid the growing influence of gang alliances in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:20 IST
Radio Station Blaze: A Sign of Haiti's Growing Gang Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Overnight, armed men set fire to a historic building in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, previously the headquarters for the nation's oldest radio station. This attack highlights the growing strength of gang alliances, despite local security forces' efforts to curb their influence.

Frantz Duval, editor-in-chief of Le Nouvelliste, likened the arson to a previous attack on his own newspaper, lamenting the loss of vital cultural institutions. "It is our history we are losing," he stated.

Reporters Without Borders' Artur Romeu condemned the attack as a bid to terrorize media workers. The Haitian government has vowed stern measures to protect media outlets amid escalating violence that has displaced over a million people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025