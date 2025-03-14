Unity Against Unilateral Delimitation: CM Vijayan Supports Stalin's Stand
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his support for a conference in Chennai organized by Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin against the central government's move to unilaterally delimit parliamentary constituencies. The move, criticized for ignoring democratic and federal values, has sparked regional political solidarity.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced his backing for an anti-delimitation conference led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai. The conference will address concerns over the central government's attempt to unilaterally alter parliamentary constituencies, which has drawn criticism for undermining democratic principles.
Expressing his solidarity, Vijayan responded positively to Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MP Dr. Tamizhachi Thangapandian, who visited him to extend Stalin's invitation to the event scheduled for March 22.
Despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances that southern states would maintain their parliamentary seat count, Stalin has organized a gathering to deliberate on the contentious delimitation proposal, highlighting the increasing political alignment among southern leaders.
