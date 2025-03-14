Democrats Rally with Town Halls in GOP Districts

In a strategic move, Democrats are set to host a wave of town hall meetings across key U.S. House districts currently under GOP control. Their aim is to challenge the Trump administration's aggressive federal cost-cutting, which has stirred public discontent.

The initiative, led in part by high-profile Democrats, seeks to capitalize on public concern over potential cuts to programs like Medicaid and Social Security. The targeted districts play a crucial role as Democrats eye control in the 2024 midterm elections.

Representative Max Frost underscored the effort as filling a void left by Republicans avoiding town halls. The campaign will kick off next week in competitive districts, as polls show Americans are wary of rapid government reductions.

