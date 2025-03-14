Left Menu

Democrats Rally with Town Halls in GOP Districts

Democrats are launching a series of town hall meetings in Republican-held districts to oppose President Trump's federal cost-cutting, led by Elon Musk. Targeting 2024 House elections, they're addressing concerns about budget cuts to social safety nets. The campaign kicks off next week in several competitive districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:17 IST
In a strategic move, Democrats are set to host a wave of town hall meetings across key U.S. House districts currently under GOP control. Their aim is to challenge the Trump administration's aggressive federal cost-cutting, which has stirred public discontent.

The initiative, led in part by high-profile Democrats, seeks to capitalize on public concern over potential cuts to programs like Medicaid and Social Security. The targeted districts play a crucial role as Democrats eye control in the 2024 midterm elections.

Representative Max Frost underscored the effort as filling a void left by Republicans avoiding town halls. The campaign will kick off next week in competitive districts, as polls show Americans are wary of rapid government reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

