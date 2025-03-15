Controversy Erupts Over New Karnataka Reservation for Muslim Contractors

The recent decision by the Karnataka government to allocate a 4% reservation in public works contracts for Muslim contractors has ignited a political firestorm. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya criticized the move, labeling it unconstitutional and an example of appeasement politics.

Malviya argued that the policy, spearheaded by the state's Congress government, violates the Indian Constitution by offering benefits based on religion. He further accused the Congress of emulating the 'New Muslim League' in its governance strategy.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also weighed in, drawing a contrast with Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on gratification over appeasement. The contentious amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act was discussed in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and is set to be tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)