Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over New Karnataka Reservation for Muslim Contractors

The Karnataka government's decision to reserve 4% of public works contracts for Muslim contractors has sparked controversy, with BJP leaders calling it unconstitutional and an act of appeasement. The amendment to the KTPP Act was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over New Karnataka Reservation for Muslim Contractors
BJP Co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent decision by the Karnataka government to allocate a 4% reservation in public works contracts for Muslim contractors has ignited a political firestorm. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya criticized the move, labeling it unconstitutional and an example of appeasement politics.

Malviya argued that the policy, spearheaded by the state's Congress government, violates the Indian Constitution by offering benefits based on religion. He further accused the Congress of emulating the 'New Muslim League' in its governance strategy.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also weighed in, drawing a contrast with Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on gratification over appeasement. The contentious amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act was discussed in a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and is set to be tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025