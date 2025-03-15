Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Expels South African Ambassador Over Controversial Comments

The U.S. has expelled South Africa's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, calling him a "race-baiting politician" critical of President Trump. This action reflects deteriorating relations, as tensions rise over South Africa's land policy and international stances. Both nations express intention to address the fallout diplomatically.

15-03-2025
The United States has taken the unusual step of expelling South Africa's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, amid escalating diplomatic tensions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has characterized Rasool as a "race-baiting politician" who harbors disdain for President Donald Trump. The latest development underscores a serious deterioration in U.S.-South Africa relations, once marked by strong ties.

Relations have soured following Trump's decision to cut financial aid to South Africa, citing dissatisfaction with its domestic land policies and its legal actions against Israel, a key U.S. ally, in international courts. South Africa has expressed its regret over the incident, stressing that it remains committed to positive bilateral relations and will engage through diplomatic channels. Rubio highlighted comments by Rasool reported in right-wing media that President Trump is heading a white supremacist movement.

The diplomatic spat comes at a time of widening U.S. foreign policy reviews due to South Africa's growing interactions with countries like Russia and Iran. Furthermore, Patrick Gaspard, a former U.S. ambassador to South Africa, highlighted the strategic need to mend ties, emphasizing the risk of allowing the relationship to languish at its current low point.

